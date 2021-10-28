Robots Play ‘Red Light, Green Light’ From ‘Squid Game’

Raghav of Shutter Authority quite skillfully reimagined the “Red Light, Green Light” scene from Squid Game featuring serveral well known robots playing the game. Despite their imperviousness to flying projectiles, each robot nervously moved forward and stood still when applicable. When the guns came out, little Wall-E went running for the doors.

The Red Light, Green Light game featuring some of my favorite characters like Wall-E, Terminator T800, Atlas from Boston Dynamics and our beloved Pac-Man.