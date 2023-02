Robotic Wok Automatically Cooks Fried Rice

A cleverly programmed robotic wok makes cooking fried rice a very simple task. The pan spins over the stove flame as automatic tools are lowered in to scramble the eggs and combine the rice with the rest of the ingredients so that each component is cooked properly.

Here are other robotic woks that can cook stir-fried food.

via The Awesomer