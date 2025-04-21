A Fantastic Wedding Cake That Features Two Edible Robotic Dancing Gummy Bears and Chocolate Batteries

Researchers from EPFL and the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) collaborated with pastry chefs and food scientists from EHL Hospitality School to create an absolutely fantastic wedding cake that combines baking with robotics. This inventive cake features two edible robotic gummy bears that dance at the top of the cake and comestible rechargeable batteries made from chocolate that light up LED candles on the cake.

Creating edible robots also offers brand new culinary experiences. The RoboCake, a robotic wedding cake, is an innovative demonstration of the progress made by the RoboFood project, which aims to develop a new generation of edible robots and intelligent food.

The cake is being showcased at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

image via EFPL

image via EFPL

image via EFPL

image via EFPL

image via EFPL