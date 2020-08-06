fbpx

Submergible Robot Spy Monkey Observes the Spa Grooming Rituals of Snow Monkeys From Underwater

In a clip from the PBS/BBC series Spy in the Wild 2 – The North narrated by David Tennant, a robot spy macaque joins a troop of fellow primates as they bathe in the mountainous Japanese hot springs. This spy is completely submergable and waterproof, which allows it to observe the grooming rituals of the Macaque from under the water.

Robot Spy Macaque films the bathing rituals of snow monkeys. The Japanese Macaque is the only monkey that can survive this far north. To get warm comfort from the freezing temperatures the Japanese Macaque can often be found in the hot waters of the local volcanic springs.

Spy Monkey Observes Grooming Rituals of Macaque Under Water


