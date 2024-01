AI Humanoid Robot Makes Silly Faces in the Mirror

Ameca, the engaging AI humanoid robot by Engineered Arts, amazingly responded to its own image in the mirror by making silly faces, using an even wider range of expressions than it had in previous years.

We’ve been working on teaching Ameca a wider range of facial expressions Added 12 new actuators – now the challenge is how to control all the expressive capabilities

Ameca also has a positive outlook on the future

Ameca can also quote from a favorite film.