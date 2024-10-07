Talented Dancer Moves Like a Robot

Brazilian freestyle dancer Maikon Alves is able to move and pop his body in such a way that he looks like a robot while he’s dancing. Alves is really passionate about dancing and wants the world to see that Brazil has a thriving street dance culture.

(translated) My goal is to show that Brazilians can also be recognized by this style of dance and through me others can be recognized here in the country too!

Alves also appeared on America’s Got Talent and other shows around the world.

Alves also has a partner who dances like him.

via The Awesomer