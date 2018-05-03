Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx Steal From the Rich in a Gritty Trailer For ‘Robin Hood’

Lionsgate released a gritty new trailer for Robin Hood, an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Otto Bathurst based on the story of Robin Hood. The trailer follows Robin Hood (Taron Egerton) as he and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) as they work together to rebel against the tainted English crown and steal from the rich. The film is set to pierce through theaters on November 21st, 2018.
