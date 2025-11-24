Robert Plant Plays a Powerfully Soulful NPR Tiny Desk Concert for His New Album ‘Saving Grace’
Legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant played a powerfully soulful NPR Tiny Desk Concert to promote his new folk album Saving Grace.
With a voice that’s only gotten better with age, Plant has deftly moved from the full-throated rock and swagger of Led Zeppelin to the more restrained and profoundly beautiful folk, blues and roots music found on more recent recordings.
With his incredibly talented band alongside him, Plant performed gorgeous covers of Bob Dylan’s song “Gospel Plough”, the Martha Scanlan song “Higher Rock”, the Low song “Everybody’s Song”, “It’s a Beautiful Day Today” by Moby Grape, and the haunting Lead Belly song “Gallows Pole”, which Plant originally covered on Led Zeppelin III.
Plant’s band included Suzi Dian (vocals, accordion), Matt Worley (guitar, banjo, cuatro, background vocals), Tony Kelsey (guitar), Barney Morse-Brown (cello), and Oli Jefferson (drums).