The husband and wife team comprised of legendary guitarist Robert Fripp of King Crimson and vocalist Toyah Wilcox dressed up in their Christmas finery, he in a Santa suit and she dressed as an elf, performed a badass cover of the classic anthem “Anarchy in the UK” by the Sex Pistols. This performance is part of the pair’s ongoing series “Robert & Toyah’s Sunday Lockdown Lunch”.

The couple also covered the Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper.

via Open Culture