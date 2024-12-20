Robert Fisher Shares How He Designed the Iconic Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Logo Using a Xerox Copier

Designer Robert Fisher of Flying Fish Studios shared how he created the iconic logo for the Nirvana album Nevermind in the early 1990s using a Xerox copier to get his desired look. He had already decided the cover image and the water look and wanted the text to match.

I wanted to give the “Nevermind” logo a long wavy look. In the early 90s, we weren’t using computers much for design except type setting. In art school, I used Xerox machines for lots of my design work. Place some type or an image on the copier…and wiggle it as the copy light is passing by. Take the copy, flip it 90 degrees and do it again.

