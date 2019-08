Musician Rob Scallon teamed up with fellow musician Mary Spender to perform an acoustic cover of The Beatles song “Come Together” on an amazing double sided-guitar. Scallon played the guitar side, while Spender played bass and sang.

Scallon debuted this unique guitar in April 2019. He found it after searching “weird guitar” on Reverb.

