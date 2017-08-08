Rob Scallon and Davie504 Engage in a Battle of Basses With an Ever Changing Number of Strings

YouTube musicians Rob Scallon and Davie504 faced off against each other in a friendly battle of the basses using instruments with an ever-changing amount of strings. In the video on Scallon’s channel, the number of strings counted down. In the video on Davie504’s channel, the number of strings went back up. The two talented guitarists finally called it a draw.

Another bass & sometimes guitar battle between myself and Davie504 using various levels of strings.

A peek behind-the-scenes of this epic battle.