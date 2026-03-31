A Bipedal Robot That Inline Skates, Climbs Stairs, and Balances on One Wheel

RAI Institute built the “Roadrunner”, an autonomous bipedal robot prototype that lifts itself up off the floor and moves forward with wheels that roll side by side like inline skates. The robot can bend its “knees” to walk up a set of stairs and balance on one wheel.

“Roadrunner” is a new bipedal wheeled robot prototype designed for multi-modal locomotion. …The robot’s legs are entirely symmetric, allowing it to point its knees forward or backward, which can be used to avoid obstacles or manage specific movements.

via Born In Space