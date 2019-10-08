Street Artist RiskRock Transforms an Abandoned Sudbury, Ontario Hospital Into Canada’s Largest Mural

During the UP Here Festival, Los Angeles street artist RiskRock, in collaboration with Monster Energy, transformed the Old St. Joseph Hospital in Sudbury, Ontario into a spectacular giant spectrum of prismatic colors. In doing so, the artist not only breathed new life into the old building, but broke the standing record for the largest mural in Canada.

Between August 13th and 26th 2019, Risk and his small team of 4, alongside a local crew of 24, used three lifts, one crane, and 860 gallons of paint, to transform the entire 74,000 square foot Old St. Joseph’s Hospital building into a stunning work of art.

Many local citizens came out to view the old hospital with fresh and appreciative eyes.

