The Rising Popularity of Non-Alcoholic Beer

Rosalie e’Silva and Kate Krader of Bloomberg Quicktake examine the rise of non-alcoholic beer, how it’s changed over the last decade and why it’s become so popular. They talk to the proprietors of Athletic Brewing and Brooklyn Brewery, brewers who are making this modern version of near-beer, to learn more about this sudden boon, particularly amongst younger generations.

While there used to be stigmas attached to not drinking that has really changed dramatically in the last four or five years. Gen Z and the younger generations are choosing not to drink for health reasons. They won’t be shamed about it and they’re unapologetic about it.