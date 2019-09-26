Ringo Starr Joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a Rousing Toy Instrument Rendition of ‘Yellow Submarine’

While appearing on The Tonight Show, the legendary Ringo Starr joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to play a rousing rendition of “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles on toy instruments. A colorful animation was also used to further illustrate the theme of the song, as was done in the original version.
Jimmy, @RingoStarrMusic & @TheRoots go underwater in a Classroom Instruments version of “Yellow Submarine” https://t.co/m0U7u2V2yt pic.twitter.com/BzBwH33hwu
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2019