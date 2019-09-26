Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ringo Starr Joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a Rousing Toy Instrument Rendition of ‘Yellow Submarine’

by at on

While appearing on The Tonight Show, the legendary Ringo Starr joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to play a rousing rendition of “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles on toy instruments. A colorful animation was also used to further illustrate the theme of the song, as was done in the original version.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved