Riding Up Front, Immigrant Stories of Rideshare Drivers and Passengers From All Over the World

He said he found it funny when artists at galleries stood by their paintings and tried to explain what their work was supposed to mean. To him, the experience belonged to the viewer, and no one else. It brought to mind one of my favorite quotes from Oscar Wilde: Art expresses nothing but itself. Julián had been encouraged by his grandfather to draw when he was a young boy in Mexico, but he said that for him, there was no future in it. “What do you do now?” “Looking.” #activistart #ridingupfront #immigrantstories #uberdriver #ridesharing #sharingeconomy #nobannowall #resist

A post shared by Riding Up Front (@ridingupfront) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:48am PDT