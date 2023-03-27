Danny MacAskill Rides Bike Across Top of a Tennis Net

Professional street trials rider Danny MacAskill remarkably rode across the top of a tennis net on his bicycle during a visit to San Francisco. The net was only 3.5mm (.14 inches) wide. MacAskill, who is known for his amazing bike tricks, practiced quite a bit before attempting such a feat.

Riding along a tennis net was always going to be hard. I practised for weeks in a warehouse in Inverness but turns out this preparation almost added to my pressure when the camera started to turn and time began to run out!

Here’s behind-the-scenes footage of the ride, which is featured in the third episode of his series Postcard from San Francisco.