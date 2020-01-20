New York City Street Artist Ricky Syers Shares the Careful Process for Creating His Lifelike Marionettes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Maggie Cai, Shirley Cheng and Shannon Murphy of Insider spent time with the incredibly talented New York City marionettist Ricky Syers. Syers opened up about his craft, his characters, and his careful process for choosing specific individuals for his lifelike marionettes. He also shared how Rusty the dog is made partially from bicycle chains and demonstrated how he makes clothing for each character.