Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

New York City Street Artist Ricky Syers Shares the Careful Process for Creating His Lifelike Marionettes

by on

Rusty the Dog

Maggie Cai, Shirley Cheng and Shannon Murphy of Insider spent time with the incredibly talented New York City marionettist Ricky Syers. Syers opened up about his craft, his characters, and his careful process for choosing specific individuals for his lifelike marionettes. He also shared how Rusty the dog is made partially from bicycle chains and demonstrated how he makes clothing for each character.

Ricky Syers creates all different kinds of marionettes by hand and entertains with them in parks in New York City. Almost all his marionettes are inspired by locals. We followed along as he made an outfit for one and got a deeper dive into what it takes to be a marionette performer in New York.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved