An Attempt to Reconcile the Infinite Interdimensional Timelines in ‘Rick and Morty’

Adult Swim released a Rick and Morty mini-episode that attempts to reconcile the seemingly infinite interdimensional timelines that were introduced over the past six seasons. While the context of each timeline was somewhat enlightening, it was definitely amusing. It was also good preparation for the seventh season of the series.

With infinite realities producing endless alternate Smith families, Ricks and Mortys, even interdimensional cable can’t keep up with which dysfunctional family is which.

Here are the trailers for the seventh season.

Here is one of the most profound scenes referring to the timeline from the first season.