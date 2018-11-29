Laughing Squid

An Amusingly Sober ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick Christmas Tree Ornament That Stays in One Dimension

Pickle Rick Ornament on XMas Tree

Just in time for the holidays, ThinkGeek is offering an amusingly sober Rick and Morty Christmas ornament in the distinct cylindrical shape of the salty “Pickle Rick”. Sporting a lovely shade of cucumber green, the ornament coordinates beautifully with Christmas trees of any shade. Additionally, this version of Pickle Rick is guaranteed to remain in the current dimension, but keep keep it away from the liquor cabinet – just in case.

Take home your very own Pickle Rick with this festive holiday ornament. We promise this dimension’s Rick Sanchez won’t consume copious amounts of alcohol and open portals to who knows where. He’ll just hang from your shrubbery of choice, as most ornaments do.

The hilarious “Pickle Rick” scene from Rick and Morty along with some funny outtakes.



