A Brilliant Interactive ‘Rick and Morty’ Green Screen Tattoo That Comes Alive With Moving Images

Rick and Morty Green Screen Tattoo

Louisville tattoo artist Roy Rowlett has created a brilliant interactive Rick and Morty green screen tattoo upon which moving images can be played, such as the animated series itself. The caption of the tattoo hilariously reads, “It’s called a green screen Morty“, a clever play on the “Rickmancing the Stone” episode in which Summer condescendingly states “It’s called Carpe Diem, Morty. Look it up.” Without the moving images, the tattoo is literally a green screen disguised as a portal.

It's Called a Green Screen Morty Tattoo

Here’s the aforementioned scene from the “Rickmancing the Stone” episode in season three of the series.

