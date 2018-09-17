Laughing Squid

The Opening Title Sequence From ‘Rick and Morty’ Brilliantly Reimagined as a Gorgeous Anime Short

Rick and Morty Anime

Cartoonist Malec of the French video company Turbo Interactive, has brilliantly re-imagined the opening title sequence from the sublime animated series Rick and Morty as a gorgeously lush anime short complete with Japanese subtitles. Each character makes a especially defined appearance, including Pickle Rick.


(Translated: Here we are back with a video on which we worked a lot. We are counting on you to share the official link en masse. We love you!)

Anime Rick and Morty



