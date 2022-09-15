Live Streaming Drummer Matches Any Song Requested

Percussionist Richard Rey, who performs as Office Drummer due to his choice of clothing, plays along with popular songs upon request while livestreaming. His constant uniform of a button-down shirt, tie, and khaki trousers may look like he’s embracing “Casual Friday”, but there’s nothing casual about the improvisational effort he puts into matching any song that comes his way, beat for beat.

Some of the songs you’ll hear me playing I know very well, and some of these songs I have never heard before and am completely improvising.

