Minnesota mom Maria Lynn creates wonderful painted rice art portraits of characters from cartoons, superhero films, and other pop culture sources. These detailed rice replications are then tossed into the air from a wooden board allowing them to become momentarily 3D before falling back onto the board in a colorful pile. Lynn states that she enjoys this form of art and wants everyone else to enjoy it too.

Just a mom making rice art. Here to make you smile.

