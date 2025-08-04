The Rhisotope Project Inserts Non-Lethal Radioactive Seeds Into Rhino Horns to Combat Poaching

Researchers from Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa partnered with The Rhisotope Project and IAEA to insert non-lethal radioactive isotopes into the horns of rhinos. This is a unique and compassionate effort that combats horn poaching and wildlife trafficking, while also allowing caregivers to keep track of the rhinos and alert them if any go missing. This is particularly important as the species as a whole is endangered.

By inserting measured quantities of radioisotopes into the horns of live rhinos, this project aims to use nuclear science in a novel way for conservation.This non-lethal yet powerful solution, aims to radically reduce the demand from end-users and save rhinos from the very real threat of extinction.

This is perfectly safe for the animal, as the process is highly regulated. The project uses computer modeling to know exactly where to place the isotopes.

It will not harm the animal, because carefully measured quantities of radioactive material will be inserted into the horn of the animal. The appropriate quantities will have been determined before any treatments are carried out by careful computer modeling, and then laboratory-based measurements done on phantoms. Phantoms are full scale models of the rhinos’ head which are carefully made to simulate exposure conditions, so we know what will happen when a rhino does have the radioactive material put into its horn.

The Rhisotope Project has also found that this radioactive seed does not harm any future offspring or other animals, as the dose is close to what humans are naturally exposed to.

Research on animals from areas around Chernobyl and Fukushima, show that this will have no harmful effect on the animals. The dose levels being considered for use in this project are only slightly higher than the upper end of what people are exposed to by background radiation that occurs from naturally radioactive elements in the Earth and from the cosmos (cosmic radiation from outside the Earth’s atmosphere).

This will help identify those who are illegally poaching horns and killing these beautiful animals.

Making rhino horns horn radioactive, reduces their desirability as a commodity. Radioactively treated horns are more likely to be detected at international borders, making it more likely that smuggling syndicates are exposed, prosecuted and convicted under anti-terrorism laws.