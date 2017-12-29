Mexican motion graphic artist Oscar López Rocha (a.k.a. “LOROCROM“) has created RGB Forest, an uplifting animated short film where 3D red, green, and blue elements play and dance throughout a real forest to the song “Serotonin Diode” by BLÆRG.
