Reviewing Bathrooms in Video Games

Gaming vlogger Curious Reviewers has put together an amusing but very interesting three-part video series dedicated solely to reviewing video game bathrooms. The reviewer looks at the architecture of the bathroom, the quality of materials used, the placement of the toilet, the reflection in the mirror, the view, and whether or not the bathroom is interactive. He also looked at the laundry facilities available.

Let’s have a look at the video game bathrooms. Often people take it for granted despite the fact that programmers and designers spend their actual time designing and programming the functionality of the bathroom. In some games bathrooms are more advanced than another’s. For example faucets can be used lights can be turned on and off toilets can be flushed or even used. we will take a look at all the top bathrooms we could find.

