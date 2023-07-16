Thoughtful Men Reunite Lost Baby Goose With Family

While walking along the Hoboken, New Jersey waterfront in 2018, entrepreneur Ben Yurcisin and a friend came upon a lost little gosling who began following them. After naming the baby goose “Jefferey”, the pair sought to locate the gosling’s family. They wandered around briefly before finally finding Jeffrey’s family across a canal.

Reuniting baby Jeffrey back with Mama goose

They led Jeffrey as close as they could. Rather than crossing by land, Jeffrey jumped into the water. After a few moments, Jeffrey’s family jumped in too. The whole family was reunited once again.