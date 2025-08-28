Compassionate Kayakers Push a Stranded 3,500 Pound Beluga Whale Safely Back Into the Ocean

While getting ready to go fishing, kayaker Mateo Niclas saw that a giant Beluga whale had gotten deeply stuck in the mudflats along the side of an Alaskan river and called on others to help move this beautiful creature back into the ocean. Before doing anything, Niclas reassured the animal that the humans were there to help. The group of eight men used their wits and strength to ensure that this whale was safely able to return to the water and swim away.

When a 3,500lb beluga whale became stranded in the Alaskan mudflats, a group of 8 brave bystanders were miraculously nearby in their kayaks and immediately jumped into action. …Watch this incredible moment of compassion that helped save the whale’s life.

Niclas shared this amazing rescue from his point of view.

We saw it get beached on the mud so we rushed to the rescue with kayaks and buckets Once we got to the Rivers edge we paddled across and instantly started bailing water to the whale. We did this for maybe 10 minutes before some other fisherman saw struggling and came over to help. we got a small piece of rope and put it around the Whales tail. We did not tie knocked or wrapped around more than once so it didn’t hurt the whale at all.

He also said that while they were successful, rescuing a marine mammal in Alaska should be left to professionals.

if this ever happens to anyone do not do what we did. Be sure to contact NOAA FISHERIES at 877-925-7773 (Alaska) before you approach stranded marine mammals.