Rescued Black Cat Helps Run a Liquor Store

A rescued black cat named Betty helps out the customers and the employees of the Liquor Barn in Oklahoma City, where she lives. Like Sir Indiana Bones at the Skeleton Museum across town, Betty thinks she runs the place, although she can be easily distracted.

Miss Betty’s pretty great. She’s always down to stock the line but sometimes when you walk by her she’s just eating cardboard.

Despite her best efforts, however, her taste in wine is a bit questionable, so her humans sat her down for a cat-centric wine tasting.

So we have got to do something about Betty’s wine taste. I keep getting complaints from customers that her recommendations are awful. The only thing she tells people to buy is this one shaped like a cat we’ve got to get her to try some new ones.

Betty preferred the MosCato.