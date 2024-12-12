A Jolly Mashup of Star Trek Characters Singing John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas/War Is Over’ Word by Word

Game developer John C. Worsley, who previously used Star Trek: The Next Generation scenes to create Picard singing a Christmas carol to Q, has created an amusing mashup of the original series sounding out a Star Trek rendition of the John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band holiday song “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” using individual words from the characters over the course of the series.

Happy Trekmas (Peace And Long Life). Warp Is Over If You Want It.

