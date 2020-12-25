An Amusing ‘Star Trek’ Mashup of Picard Singing a Personal Christmas Carol to His Enigmatic Foe ‘Q’

Game developer John C. Worsley has created an amusing mashup from various episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation to make it appear as if Captain Jean-Luc Picard was singing “All I Want for Christmas is Q”, (set to the tune of the original carol), in reference to his enigmatic nemisis Q (John Delancie). The irony of this cleverly adapted song is that throughout the series, the stoic captain never expressed any desire whatsoever to spend any time with the enigmatic trickster at all.

