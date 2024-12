Cats Drifting Like Cars

Shadow of Secrets shared two hilarious compilations of various cats drifting like cars into turns, scrabbling their little feet to find any possible traction they can get on hard surface floors. They also cleverly set both videos to the soundtrack of Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious) from The Fast And The Furious film for greater effect.

Cats Drifting

via Everlasting Blort