Baby Possum Found Inside a Couch Adopts a Furry Orange Cat As His ‘Mother’

A tiny baby possum who was found inside Toni MK‘s couch fully adopted a furry orange cat named Oliver as his “mother”. The possum is often found sleeping on Oliver’s back or clinging to Oliver’s underside as they walk around the house.

According to Toni, the baby possum was probably left behind by his mother.

We have a cat door and we found that possums have been coming inside to eat. Then they would leave. Our assumption is that the baby possum fell off his mother when she came in to eat and ended up in our couch. We were woken up by noises like a bird in distress.

While the pair seem inseparable, Toni plans to release the possum once he gets old enough to survive in the wild.

via Boing Boing