Little Black Shelter Cat Works at a Skeleton Museum

Rescued shelter cat Sir Indiana Bones is a valued employee of the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City. In fact, the little black cat thinks he runs the place.

Indy’s the boss around here. You can’t hide anything from him.

The museum employees thought having an office cat would be a great idea, so they went to the Moore Animal Shelter found Indie, and brought him home.

We thought it’d be great to have an office pet. We decided to go to our local shelter here, the Moore Animal Shelter and indy was just the cutest thing ever. We brought him back to the museum. He settled right in and started kind of exploring his new home.

Indie is just like a bodega cat but with greater access to skulls and bones.

He’s been a lot of fun. This place is already cool as it is like working at the Skeleton Museum and then you add this cat to it. He just it makes it even better.