Six Amusing Ways to Remove Pomegranate Seeds

The wonderfully acerbic host of You Suck at Cooking offered six different ways to peel the delicious but frustrating pomegranate fruit, in order to more easily access the seeds. The first way seems to be both the easiest and most realistic, although the other solutions might work. Or not.

Removing seeds from a pomegranate can be done in 6 different ways. But not 7. 7 is too many ways.