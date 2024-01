A Remote Controlled Superman Takes to the Skies

Chris Wolf (The RC Geek) built a remote-controlled flying model of Superman that he sent into the skies to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…RC Superman?? If I’m being honest, he kind of looks like one of The Beatles to me though. Happy new year everyone, I hope 2024 is your best one yet.

Wolf originally built and flew this model for the 2015 Big Jolt Model Airplane event in Southern California. He also submitted a flying Snoopy Doghouse for review.