An Ingenious Remote Control Spray Paint Rig

Denver artist Thomas “Detour” Evans (previously) created an ingenious vertical remote spray paint rig that uses three different paint cans that spray when individually triggered by a handheld electronic device. He then set the whole thing to music.

Custom built vertical gantry for the spray paint and tied it to music and triggers.

Here’s another remote control rig the Evans set up.

Thanks Laura Gluhanich!