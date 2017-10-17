An Insightful Look Into the the Remarkable Progress That’s Been Made In Treating Breast Cancer

It’s October aka Breast Cancer Awareness month. There’s so much pink stuff everywhere that no doubt by now you’re aware breast cancer exists but that doesn’t tell us about what to actually expect when someone we love receives what can be a very frightening diagnosis. Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women after skin cancer. Although anyone can get it, fortunately, the rate at which we’re learning about this disease and getting better at treating it means patients have a lot more options and a lot better chances than they did a hundred years ago.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ACS Reactions has put together a truly insightful animation that looks into the amazing amount of progress that has been made into the treatment of breast cancer throughout the years, starting with the brutish treatment of the 19th century to what’s currently available as treatment and even projectung somewhat into the future. Also explained are the current treatments available, how they are administered, how they work and what the side effects may be.

