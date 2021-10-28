A Reggae Remix of the Classic ‘Oh Long Johnson’ Cat

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) hilariously remixed the classic 2006 meme of the aggravated talking “Oh Long Johnson” cat into a really catchy looping reggae song. Scott stated that he had put off doing this for as long as he could but finally gave in to the demands of his fans.
I finally succumbed to the overwhelming demand for an “Oh Long Johnson” cat remix! Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.
Here’s the original talking cat video
“Oh my dog. Oh Long John. Oh Long Johnson. Oh Don Piano. Why I eyes ya. All the live long day.”