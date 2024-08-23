An Amazing Act of Generosity Given by Redd Foxx to Pat Morita That Was Paid Forward to Robin Williams

Nick Ragone of This Date in History shared a wonderful story of kindness that passed between three well known actors and beyond.

One of the most amazing stories of generosity from Redd Foxx, Pat Morita and Robin Williams



When the struggling comic Pat Morita met Redd Foxx, the two became such good friends that Foxx gave Morita a role on Sanford and Son. When Morita was buying a house, Foxx gave him $3500 of the down payment and told Morita that instead of paying it back, he must pay it forward.

Several years later in San Francisco, Morita came across a young Robin Williams, who was joking about his financial situation. Morita gave him $3500, the same amount Foxx had given to him, and similarly told Williams to pay it forward, which Williams did.

Pat Morita Stand-up on The Redd Foxx Show in 1977