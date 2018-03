A very playful red fox who lives out in the field next to the home of YouTuber Tom Pullan quite gleefully entertained himself with what appears to be a discarded boot, tossing it back and across the field and even bouncing it off the wooden fence a few times. Per Pullan, the happy little vulpine was “channelling his inner-puppy”.

A fox lives in the field behind my house. Today I found him channelling his inner-puppy.

via reddit