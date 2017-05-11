Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Up Close Meeting With a Beautiful Red-Faced Bald Uakari Monkey of the Rainforest

by at on

Bald Red Faced Uakari Monkey

The Great Big Story online series “Planet Earth” took an up-close look at a beautiful red-faced bald uakari monkey – an animal ambassador who was happy to snack on treats and play around with a log. These primates are primarily arboreal, but their habitat is slowly being eroded and their population is dwindling, causing the species to be considered “Vulnerable” by the IUCN Red List.

These monkeys spend most of the year in the tree tops to avoid the seasonal flooding that is characteristic of their Amazonian habitat. During the dry season, they return to the ground to look for seeds. Unfortunately, low birth rates, habitat destruction and deforestation all threaten their existence. Can this wild-looking rainforest denizen persevere?

Advertisements

More posts about: Animals


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.