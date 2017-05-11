An Up Close Meeting With a Beautiful Red-Faced Bald Uakari Monkey of the Rainforest

The Great Big Story online series “Planet Earth” took an up-close look at a beautiful red-faced bald uakari monkey – an animal ambassador who was happy to snack on treats and play around with a log. These primates are primarily arboreal, but their habitat is slowly being eroded and their population is dwindling, causing the species to be considered “Vulnerable” by the IUCN Red List.

These monkeys spend most of the year in the tree tops to avoid the seasonal flooding that is characteristic of their Amazonian habitat. During the dry season, they return to the ground to look for seeds. Unfortunately, low birth rates, habitat destruction and deforestation all threaten their existence. Can this wild-looking rainforest denizen persevere?