A Creepy Red Baby Doll LED Integrated Synthesizer

Designers Honest Kevin and Jevgenija Jones of Moon Armada have created the BabyBot – Light Theremin, an incredibly clever LED integrated synthesizer that’s housed inside a rather unsettling baby doll. The doll features all sorts of knobs around its body that emits lights and sounds at random intervals.

This synth is set up to be wild and experimental, so the best way to play it is to just start turning knobs until you find combinations you like. The LED in the Bot’s hand can be used to shine light into or cover up the light sensor.

The “BabyBot – Light Theremin” also comes in a slightly cuter miniature version.

This Baby Bot is very small- so small, it can fit in the palm of your hand. It can be powered by either a 9v battery, or various types of control voltage from an external piece of gear.

Different versions of the BabyBot can be purchased through the Moon Armada website, through the Powzoo website, and through the Powzoo Etsy shop.

This is the third iteration of BabyBot. Previous versions of different color dolls also offered synthesizing and distortion capabilities, albeit without the LED component.

