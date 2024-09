Band Recreates Pink Floyd’s ‘Money’ Intro With Objects Strategically Placed on a Table

The members of California folk rock band dipsea flower recreated the iconic intro to the Pink Floyd song “Money” using objects strategically placed on the table in front of them. This included a push pin, a small bag of metal objects, and, of course, some money.

Rick Rubin said you never need more than what you have in front of you and we took that personally.