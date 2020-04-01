Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Getty Museum Challenges People to Recreate Great Works of Art With Items and People in Their Homes

by on

The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles challenged those who might be bored while in quarantine to recreate great works of art from the Getty online collection using three items and/or people at their home.

The response to the challenge was quite overwhelming and incredibly creative.

We challenged you to dig into Getty’s online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home … and boy did you deliver.

This challenge was inspired by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (Between Art and Quarantine), a Dutch quarantine project with amazing art recreations.

via Sad and Useless


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved