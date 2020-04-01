Getty Museum Challenges People to Recreate Great Works of Art With Items and People in Their Homes

The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles challenged those who might be bored while in quarantine to recreate great works of art from the Getty online collection using three items and/or people at their home.
The response to the challenge was quite overwhelming and incredibly creative.
We challenged you to dig into Getty’s online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home … and boy did you deliver.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.
? Choose your favorite artwork
? Find three things lying around your house?
? Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
We stan.https://t.co/K3JVGpFPAJ pic.twitter.com/rIqXzr5hIK
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
The three food groups: canned tuna, cheese, and olive oil.https://t.co/DErWcO2Kbe pic.twitter.com/vPv8VM5ZVG
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
A for perspective, A+ for doggohttps://t.co/jpbZBB1dSq pic.twitter.com/IvJ5r2sfNB
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 31, 2020
@GettyMuseum Challenge – Take Five:
Vermeer's The Astronomer pic.twitter.com/NIUN32YCkA
— Ann Zumhagen-Krause (@annzeekay) March 29, 2020
This challenge was inspired by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (Between Art and Quarantine), a Dutch quarantine project with amazing art recreations.
via Sad and Useless