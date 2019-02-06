Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Recommendo, A Handy Book of Helpful Recommended Favorite Things Compiled From a Weekly Email List

by at on

Recomendo FB

Author Kevin Kelly, the founding executive editor of Wired magazine and former editor/publisher of the Whole Earth Review, in partnership with Boing Boing co-founder Mark Frauenfelder and Claudia Dawson of Cool Tools have compiled Recommendo, a “best of” book containing 550 of their favorite things that they’ve suggested over the years through their free weekly email list, Recommendo.

Every week for the past two years we briefly recommend 6 things to our friends in free email newsletter called Recommendo. This book features the “best of” those recommendations. Sometimes we suggest tools, but most items aren’t tools. Rather we recommend stuff such as our favorite places to visit, things to watch or listen to, favorite stuff to eat, as well as tips for work or home, and techniques we’ve learned, quotes we like to remember, and so on. This autumn we collected, filtered and organized 550 of the best recommendations and put them into a book, called naturally enough, Recomendo.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP