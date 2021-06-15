‘Reclining Liberty’, A Whimsical Reinterpretation of the Statue of Liberty Relaxing in a New York City Park

New York City artist Zaq Landsberg has created “Reclining Liberty”, a wonderfully whimsical reinterpretation of the Statue of Liberty lying upon the grass of Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan.

Landsberg’s 25 foot long statue, inspired by the popular image of “Reclining Buddha” throughout Asia, depicts the iconic patina bluish-green lady relaxing on her side, propped up on her right elbow and kicking back. The statue weighs over 1 ton and is made of plaster resin, oxidized copper paint, foam, wood, and steel.

Reclining Liberty is a mashup of the Statue of Liberty and the giant reclining Buddha statues of Asia. The piece, coated in plaster resin, is sturdy enough to allow viewers to touch, climb, sit atop, lean up against the figure, and interact with the monument at a human level. Finished with copper paint and an oxidizing acid, the patina mimics the actual Statue of Liberty.

Landsberg partnered with a number of local organizations to bring his vision to life.

This type of work is Landsberg’s specialty.

I make things that look like other things.

Reclining Liberty will be on view in Morningside Park through April 2022.



