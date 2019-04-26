Laughing Squid

Why the Statue of Liberty is Bluish-Green in Color

In a quick but informative video, Geobeats explains how the Statue of Liberty was at first a beautifully rich and shiny copper color reflective of the material used to forge the iconic Lady Libertas in the late 19th century. That warm brown color was still apparent when she was dedicated to the United States in 1868 but after many centuries of New York Harbor weather, oxidation set in, which caused her copper base to develop a protective bluish-green patina – the distinctive color we all know and love to this day.

The Statue of Liberty has been green for most of her life, but there was a time in her youth when she sported a different hue.

